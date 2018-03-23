Canadian women match all-time high FIFA ranking
Canada has moved back to fourth in the FIFA women's rankings, matching an all-time high. It first made it to No. 4 after winning bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The United States remain No. 1 ahead of England.
Canada has moved back to fourth in the FIFA women's rankings, matching an all-time high.
The U.S. remains No. 1 ahead of England, which moved ahead of Germany into second. Canada and 2019 World Cup host France each rose one place to Nos. 4 and 5, respectively. Australia fell two rungs to No. 6.
The Netherlands, Brazil, Sweden and North Korea round out the top 10.
Canada first made it to No. 4 after winning bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The Canadian women gained 93 ranking points and moved up six spots in the wake of beating host Brazil 2-1 in the third-place match.
Canada dropped to fifth last September.
The Canadians, under new coach Kenneth Heiner-Molle, finished fifth at the Algarve Cup but still won three of four matches.
