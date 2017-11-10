Adriana Leon scored in the second half as Canada tied the United States 1-1 in an international women's soccer friendly on Thursday night.
Alex Morgan replied for the U.S.
The game at B.C. Place Stadium was the opener of a two-game series between the top-ranked Americans and No. 5 Canada, with the rematch set for Sunday in San Jose, Calif.
The Canadians are now 3-47-7 all-time against the U.S., with their last victory coming all the way back on March 11, 2001. Canada is 0-27-6 against the Americans since.
Down 1-0 after the first half, Canada equalized in the 57th minute when Leon, who subbed in for fellow striker Deanne Rose, finished off a wild sequence following a corner.
Canadian defender Rebecca Quinn rattled the crossbar with her shot, and the ball fell to Christine Sinclair, who hooked it towards goal for Leon to help over the line.
