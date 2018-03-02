Christine Sinclair leads Canada to win over Russia in Algarve Cup

Christine Sinclair scored on a penalty kick midway through the first half to lead Canada to a 1-0 victory over Russia on Friday in the Algarve Cup in Portugal.

Sinclair's goal came after Russia captain Anna Kozhnikova was given a red card for tripping Canada's Jordan Huitema in the box. It was the 34-year-old's 170th goal in international competition, putting her just 14 behind retired American Abby Wambach for the career lead.

The win evened Canada's tournament record to 1-1 after a 3-1 loss to Sweden Wednesday in its opening game.

"Russia played a very defensive style, which was as expected," coach Kenneth Heiner-Møller told Canada Soccer after his first victory the helm. "We kept to our game plan, moving the ball wide and working our way through their block so we are happy with that, but I think the praise should go to their goalkeeper (Elvira Todua) who made some world-class saves tonight."

Canada plays its final group stage game against South Korea on Monday. Canada won the tournament in 2016 and lost in the final last year.