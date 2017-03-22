Canada tied Scotland 1-1 Wednesday in a soccer friendly that will have done little to boost Scottish spirits before a key World Cup qualifier on the weekend.

At No. 67, Scotland is ranked 50 places higher than Canada, which had lost all five previous meetings between the two.

Fraser Aird opened the scoring for Canada before a sparse crowd on a blustery night at Easter Road Stadium in Edinburgh, home to Hibernian.

Aird, a former Vancouver Whitecap who now plays his club soccer in Scotland for Falkirk, threatened the Scots on several occasions from midfield and forced a good save from goalkeeper Allan McGregor in the 78th minute with a long-range shot.

Steven Naismith replied in the 35th minute for Scotland, which had a chance to go ahead deep into stoppage time but Jordan Rhodes' deflection went wide.

The Scots were using the game as a tune-up for their World Cup qualifier Sunday in Glasgow against Slovenia. Scotland (1-2-1) needs a win to stay in touch in a group that also features England, Slovakia, Lithuania and Malta.

New Canadian manager Octavio Zambrano watched from the stands as Michael Findlay finished out his stretch as interim head coach. Findlay, who is staying on as one of Zambrano's assistant coaches, went 2-2-1 as interim coach after the departure of Benito Floro last September.

FC Edmonton defender/midfielder Nik Ledgerwood, one of six North American-based players in the 18-man squad, captained Canada on the occasion of his 50th cap.​

Canadian forward Marcus Haber, who plays his club soccer in Scotland for Dundee, was unavailable through injury.

With the Major League Soccer season in its early days, the Canadian Soccer Association fielded a largely European-based squad.