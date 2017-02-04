Janine Beckie scored twice in the first half as Canada defeated Mexico 3-2 in a women's soccer friendly on Saturday.

Deanne Rose had the other goal for the Canadians, while Nancy Antonio and Kaitlyn Johnson replied for the visitors.

Billed by Canada Soccer as a celebration game to honour the country's Olympic bronze medals at London 2012 and the Rio Games last summer, the match also marked the final national team appearances for veterans Melissa Tancredi, Rhian Wilkinson and Marie-Eve Nault.

Players from the 2016 bronze-medal squad were honoured before kickoff, while members of the 2012 team were given a rousing ovation at halftime.

Canada, ranked No. 4 in the world by FIFA, set a new women's national team record in 2016 with 15 wins in a calendar year.

A snowstorm blanketed the Vancouver area Friday and into Saturday, but a crowd of 22,508 braved the inclement weather.