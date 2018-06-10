Canada falls to Mexico in U17 women's soccer semifinals
Can still earn World Cup berth with bronze-medal win on Tuesday
Nicole Perez scored on a penalty kick in the 45th minute as Mexico clinched a berth in the 2018 FIFA under-17 women's World Cup by beating Canada 2-1 on Sunday in the semifinals of the CONCACAF U17 championship in Bradenton, Fla.
Canada can still earn a spot in the World Cup tournament in Uruguay by winning the third-place game on Tuesday.
A foul on Allison Gonzalez in the area earned Mexico the penalty kick, which Perez calmly converted to give her team the lead.
Mexico 2 - 1 Canada Highlights | <a href="https://twitter.com/miseleccionmx?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@miseleccionmx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadaSoccerEN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadaSoccerEN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CU17W?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CU17W</a> <a href="https://t.co/VlZKsPzS6c">pic.twitter.com/VlZKsPzS6c</a>—@Concacaf
Mexico went up 1-0 in the sixth minute on a header from Anette Vazquez.
Canada's Teni Akindoju tied the game 1-1 in the 37th, taking a cross from the right flank from Jordyn Huitema and depositing a right-footed shot into the back of the net.
It will be Mexico's fifth appearance in a women's U17 World Cup.
