The United States, Canada and Mexico bid to co-host the 2026 World Cup is supported by the 11-nation Oceania soccer confederation.
Oceania says it also agrees the bid should have "an exclusive period of negotiation" with FIFA for the next year.
The 211 FIFA member federations can decide on May 11 to give the North American neighbours a March 2018 deadline without rivals to show their bid is technically sound.
'Only realistic option'
The bid launched this month is currently FIFA's only realistic option for the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026. FIFA rules bar European and Asian members from bidding.
Oceania's FIFA vice-president, David Chung, says "it makes sense on a rotational basis" for the 2026 edition to return to North America for the first time since the U.S.-hosted 1994 tournament.
Canada-USA-Mexico historic unified bid represents the 1st time that 3 nations would jointly host a FIFA competition—
@CanadaSoccerEN
#2026🇨🇦🇺🇸🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/nbqU7axNfo
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.