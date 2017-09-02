Anthony Jackson-Hamel and Jonathan Osorio scored to help Canada defeat Jamaica 2-0 Saturday night, avenging a Gold Cup-ending loss to the Reggae Boyz earlier this summer.

There was a sour end to the evening, however, as Vancouver Whitecaps teenager Alphonso Davies was shown a straight red card in the 76th minute for kicking out at Jamaica's Damion Lowe after the two went down in a tangle in the corner.

It was unclear what contact Davies made with his boot but Lowe clutched his face and Costa Rican referee Ricardo Montero pulled out the red. Davies exited, pulling his jersey over his face as he walked off.

The 16-year-old Davies was the darling of the Gold Cup, with three goals and a handful of awards. But he collected nothing but controversy this night after coming on in the 70th minute for his sixth cap.

The game — played before 21,724 on a breezy night at BMO Field — was a rematch of the July CONCACAF championship quarter-final, which saw the Reggae Boyz dispatch the Canadian men 2-1. The Jamaicans went on to upset Mexico 1-0 in the semifinal before falling 2-1 to the U.S.

Jamaica, which vaulted 19 places after the Gold Cup, is currently ranked 57th in the world. Canada is No. 95.