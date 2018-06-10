Canada can't overcome Germany in women's soccer friendly

Substitute Turid Knaak scored in the 84th minute to give Olympic champion Germany a 3-2 win over Canada in a women's soccer friendly Sunday.

Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe made a fine diving save off a Sara Dabritz free kick from some 20 yards out, pushing the ball off the post. But it bounced back to the other side of the goal where Knaak headed it in.

Captain Christine Sinclair, with her 173rd international goal, and Jessie Fleming scored for Canada.

Sinclair's 59th-minute goal, knotting the score at 1-1, came off a Janine Beckie free kick after Beckie was sent flying by a German defender. The Germans were unable to clear the bouncing ball, which was sent back into the box for Sinclair, making her 268th national team appearance, to head home.

Christine Sinclair celebrates her 173rd international goal, pulling her to within 11 of Abby Wambach's record of 184. (Peter Power/Canadian Press )

Sinclair wheeled away from the goal, her arms outstretched in celebration and headed towards the Canadian bench.

Sinclair, who turns 35 on Tuesday, is now 11 goals from tying American Abby Wambach's world record of 184.