Huitema's brace propels Canada past Costa Rica at U-20 tournament

Jordyn Huitema scored twice in the second half as Canada opened the CONCACAF women's under-20 championship with a 3-1 win over Costa Rica on Thursday.

Catalina Estrada scored the lone goal for Costa Rica, giving her team a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute off a misplayed ball by Canada.

Canada rebounded, coming into the second half with an offensive thrust that put them ahead 12 minutes in with goals seven minutes apart from Huitema and Gabrielle Carle.

Huitema scored her second of the game — termed a brace — in the 66th minute to clinch three points for Canada.

"We are really pleased. We wanted to go out there and earn those critical three points and we did," said Canadian head coach Bev Priestman. "I think the team played very well.

"There are some things we will take away from this match, but we are now looking ahead to a match against a very different opponent, hosts Trinidad and Tobago, only two days from now."