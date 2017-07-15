Canada has qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2017 Gold Cup after tying Honduras 0-0 on a hot night at Toyota Stadium.
The Canadians will play in Glendale, Ariz., on July 20 against an opponent still to be determined after finishing in second place in Group A.
Marcel de Jong, usually a defender, started in an advanced role on the left side and almost put Canada in front in the 23rd minute.
#CANMNT advance to the quarter-finals! #GoldCup2017 pic.twitter.com/xhdvBEn470—
@CanadaSoccerEN
Junior Hoilett crossed from the right side, it was flicked on by defender Steven Vitoria and the left-footed de Jong struck his volley right off the post to the right of Honduran goalkeeper Luis Lopez.
Honduras came right back the other way and in the same minute, with forward Ovidio Lanza's header from right in front just missing high over the Canadian goal.
In the 38th minute, Alberth Elis led another Honduran charge down the right side and flashed a shot across the face of goal but out for a Canadian goal kick.
