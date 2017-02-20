Partizan Belgrade midfielder Everton Luiz was in tears after persistent racist chants during his team's victory over Rad in the Serbian league.

The Brazilian, who joined Partizan last year, played through monkey chants and other abuse, including a racist banner in the stands where Rad fans were standing.

The banner was removed after intervention from the referee.

There were scuffles between the players after the match on Sunday, when Partizan won 1-0, after Everton Luiz showed the middle finger to the Rad supporters.

Wiping away tears, Everton Luiz said he "faced racist abuse during the entire match."

Serbian fans are notorious for racist outbursts against black players. Rad supporters are known for their nationalist ultra-right behaviour.

On Monday, the Serbian Football Association suspended Rad's stadium in Belgrade until further notice because of the fans' behaviour.