Barcelona is signing Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele in a deal that could reach $173 million US.
Barcelona said on Friday the 20-year-old Dembele will be officially introduced after undergoing a physical and signing his contract on Monday.
The club will pay $124 million plus possible add-ons that could reach 40 per cent of the fixed transfer fee.
Dembele's contract will have a buyout clause of $472 million.
Barcelona is bringing in Dembele to try to boost its attack following the departure of Neymar, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer worth about $260 million just before the start of the season.
Skipped training
Dembele was fined and suspended by Dortmund recently after skipping training without permission. He reportedly refused all contact with the club after Barcelona made him an offer.
Dortmund reportedly turned down Barcelona's opening bid of $100 million to acquire the player who played in attack for France against England in June in a friendly.
Quick and skilful, Dembele is touted as one of France's most promising players along with 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe of Monaco.
Dembele moved to Dortmund from Rennes last year in a transfer worth about $16.7 million at the time.
He scored six goals and set up 13 others in 32 Bundesliga games last season. His contract with Dortmund was valid until 2021.
