Defending champion Real Madrid withstood an early onslaught by Atletico Madrid to reach a third Champions League final in four years despite a 2-1 loss to its city rival on Wednesday.

Atletico, which trailed 3-0 after the first leg, scored twice in the first 16 minutes at the Vicente Calderon Stadium to move within a goal of sending the semifinal second-leg into extra time. But Francisco "Isco" Alarcon netted a crucial away goal for Real Madrid before halftime to secure a 4-2 victory on aggregate and a spot in the final against Juventus on June 3 in Cardiff.

"We knew we were going to suffer but we are extremely happy to have made it to the final," Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. "It's been a very long road and it hasn't been easy. And to do it for the second year in a row, we need to congratulate everyone in this club."

Madrid will try to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the competition's new format was created in 1992. Madrid will be the first team to have a chance to defend its title since Manchester United made it to consecutive finals in 2008-09.

Atletico suffers 4th straight loss to Real

Atletico ends its Champions League campaign without a shot at the title and with its fourth straight elimination to its powerful Spanish rival. Madrid defeated Atletico in the final last year and in 2014, and also eliminated the crosstown opponent in the quarterfinals in 2015.

Atletico kept its hopes alive on Wednesday by scoring two early goals to ignite the crowd at the packed Calderon.

Saul Niguez netted the first goal with a header off a corner in the 12th minute, and Antoine Griezmann added to the lead four minutes later by converting a penalty kick after Fernando Torres was fouled by defender Raphael Varane inside the area. Griezmann, who had missed a penalty kick in last year's final against Madrid, slipped slightly just as he was taking the shot, and goalkeeper Keylor Navas got his hand to the ball but was not able to fully deflect it.

"They started strongly but eventually we were able to find our game," Zidane said. "In the second half we were much better."