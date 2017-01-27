The English Football Association has banned Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger from the touchline for four matches after an altercation with a match official.
Wenger escaped a stadium ban for shoving fourth official Anthony Taylor in the tunnel area at Emirates Stadium on Sunday during Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.
The FA says Wenger "used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official" when he was sent off by the referee.
The FA added that "following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct."
Wenger was also fined 25,000 pounds ($31,300 US) after admitting to the charge.
The touchline ban starts Saturday when Arsenal plays Southampton in the FA Cup.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.