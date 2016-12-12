In another edition of a one-sided Champions League rivalry, Bayern Munich will play Arsenal in the round of 16 for the third time in five seasons.

Bayern ousted Arsenal in back-to-back seasons in the first knockout round in 2013 and 2014, though they traded home wins in the group stage last season. However, this time Arsenal is seeded and will host the return match.

Also in Monday's draw, defending champion Real Madrid will host Napoli first, and Barcelona will travel first to play Paris Saint-Germain.

Leicester, the only debutant in the round of 16, was drawn to play first at Sevilla, the Europa League winner for the past three seasons.

Also, it was: Manchester City vs. Monaco; Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund; FC Porto vs. Juventus; and Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid.

⚽ The official result of the #UCLdraw! ⚽



Most exciting match? pic.twitter.com/r2z88m6VtX — @ChampionsLeague

The Manchester City-Monaco pairing will pit the underachieving defense of coach Pep Guardiola's team against the highest scoring team in any of the top European leagues.

Borussia Dortmund, which set a Champions League record by scoring 21 goals in a six-game group stage, will play at Benfica first.

The first legs will be played from Feb. 14-22, with return matches from March 7-15.

The final will be on June 3 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

UEFA will pay clubs 5.5 million euros ($5.8 million US) for playing in the round of 16. Each team already earned 16-20 million euros ($17-$21.2 million) in prize money and results bonuses during the group stage.