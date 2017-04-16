Police in Panama say national team soccer player Amilcar Henriquez has been shot dead while leaving his home.
The press chief for Panama's National Police says the killing happened Saturday in the country's Colon province. Authorities say a gunman shot the 33-year-old midfielder several times. Another two people were wounded. Henriquez died at a nearby hospital.
La @FEDEFUTBOL_CR lamenta la muerte de Amílcar Henríquez.—
@FEDEFUTBOL_CR
Nos solidarizamos con su familia y nuestros amigos de la @fepafut pic.twitter.com/LWhXn6JHYg
President Juan Carlos Varela has condemned the killing on his Twitter account. He is calling for authorities in Colon to hunt down those responsible.
Condenamos enérgicamente el asesinato de Amílcar Henríquez;se movilizarán a Colón todas las Fuerzas de Seguridad hasta dar con responsables.—
@JC_Varela
Henriquez was part of the Panama team that is trying to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He played in the last 20 minutes of Panama's 1-1 tie with the United States last month. He has played 75 times for his country.
