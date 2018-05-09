Manchester United says Alex Ferguson out of intensive care

Manchester United says former manager Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care in the hospital following surgery on a brain hemorrhage.

The 76-year-old Ferguson underwent the emergency operation on Saturday.

Man United says "Sir Alex no longer needs Intensive Care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient" so he will remain in hospital.

The Premier League club added that Ferguson's "family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery."