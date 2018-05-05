World of football awaiting update on Sir Alex Ferguson
Ferguson retired from managing United in 2013 after 26 years in charge
The world of football was waiting for an update on the condition of Alex Ferguson on Sunday, a day after the former Manchester United manager underwent emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage.
Social media continued to be awash with tributes and get-well messages for the 76-year-old Ferguson, who was in intensive care late Saturday according to a statement from United.
That has been the only comment so far from the English club, where Ferguson spent almost 27 years in charge before retiring in 2013 as the most successful manager in British football history.
Among those sending their best wishes to Ferguson was Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who said "a big hug and our thoughts are with his wife, Cathy, and the Manchester United family. I was glad to have dinner with him two weeks ago, and hopefully he can recover as quickly as possible."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.