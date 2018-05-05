Ex-Man United manager Ferguson has emergency brain surgery
Ferguson retired from managing United in 2013 after 26 years in charge
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson underwent emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage on Saturday, the English Premier League club said.
The 76-year-old Ferguson retired from managing in 2013 after almost 27 years in charge of United but he has continued to regularly attend matches and participate in UEFA coaching initiatives.
"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain hemorrhage," United said in a statement. "The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.
Ferguson remains the most successful manager in British football history, winning 49 honours including 38 titles at United.
The Scot joined United in 1986 from Aberdeen.
