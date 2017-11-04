Chile's capital of Santiago will host the 2023 Pan American Games.

The Pan American Sports Organization, or PASO, made the unanimous decision on Saturday during its general assembly in Prague.

Toronto hosted the 17th edition of the games in 2015, while Peru's capital Lima is gearing up for the 18th in 2019.

Santiago was the only bidder after Buenos Aires, another contender to host the 19th edition of the games, withdrew its bid earlier this year.

In a bid video, Chile President Michelle Bachelet promised the games will be a "true celebration of sport."

In Santiago, athletes will compete in 23 sports. Santiago will also host the Parapan American Games.