Canadian men go winless at Sevens World Series in New Zealand

Canada dropped all three matches to go winless in Pool D action at the HSBC Sevens World Series event in Hamilton, New Zealand.

With three points, Canada finishes last in their pool and will play in the consolation bracket tomorrow against Spain or Wales.

The United States doubled up Canada 28-14 in their first game.

Canada jumped out to a 14-0 lead with tries from Nathan Hirayama and John Moonlight before the Americans scored a try to cut the deficit.

Down 14-7 at halftime, the United States rode that momentum with 21 more unanswered points.

In their second game, Canada was narrowly defeated 19-14 by Kenya. The Canadians fell behind early trailing 12-0 at halftime before a pair of tries from Isaac Kaay gave Canada their first lead with three minutes to go.

But Kenya responded with a late try from Jeffery Oluoch to squeak out a narrow win.

In their final pool fixture against Samoa, the Canadians fell 22-14 as they were unable to dig themselves out of an early hole.

The Samoans got off to flying start with three first-half tries to take a 17-0 lead into halftime and after an early second-half try, extended their lead to 22-0.

But Canada didn't go down without a fight adding a pair of late tries.

Making his Sevens debut, CFLer Tevaughan Campbell scored his first career try on just his second touch of the ball.

TRY! In just his second touch of the ball, @TevaughnsC scores his first @WorldRugby7s try as he outpaced the defenders on the outside!

Shortly after, Port Alberni, B.C.'s Luke Bradley followed suit accomplishing the same feat.

Canada entered the Hamilton Sevens in 10th place after three legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

All matches can be streamed live on CBCSports.ca.