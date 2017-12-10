Canada held tough against the host nation South Africa, but the push wasn't enough as they lost 19-17 in the bronze medal match on Sunday at the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Cape Town.
Canada began the day with a 35-7 win over France to advance to the Cup semifinals. They were then edged 14-12 by Argentina to set up a spot in the bronze match.
Saturday's action included Canada scoring wins in two of their three matches. They began their tourney by dropping a close match to Samoa by a score of 19-17, before beating Fiji 22-14 and Wales by a score of 31-14 to win pool D.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.