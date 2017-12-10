Canada held tough against the host nation South Africa, but the push wasn't enough as they lost 19-17 in the bronze medal match on Sunday at the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Cape Town.

Canada began the day with a 35-7 win over France to advance to the Cup semifinals. They were then edged 14-12 by Argentina to set up a spot in the bronze match.

Saturday's action included Canada scoring wins in two of their three matches. They began their tourney by dropping a close match to Samoa by a score of 19-17, before beating Fiji 22-14 and Wales by a score of 31-14 to win pool D.