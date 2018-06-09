Wolfpack avenge only league loss in return to home stadium

The Toronto Wolfpack extended their winning streak to 12 straight in league play Saturday as they defeated the London Broncos 32-12 in their long-awaited return to Lamport Stadium.

The Broncos are the only team to beat Toronto in Betfred Championship rugby league play this season, thumping the visiting Wolfpack 47-16 on Feb. 25.

League-leading Toronto (14-1-1) has won 12 in a row since that setback. Its only other loss this season was a 66-10 beatdown at the hands of Super League side Warrington in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

London (10-6-0) has lost three of its last five.

Paterson leads way

Cory Paterson scored two tries for Toronto with Liam Kay, Josh McCrone and Ryan Brierley each scoring one. Brierley kicked four conversions and two penalties before an enthusiastic crowd announced at 7,384.

Malta international Jarrod Sammut and Elliott Kear scored tries for London. Sammut added two conversions.

Make that TWO tries for <a href="https://twitter.com/CoryPato?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoryPato</a>, who flies out of the halftime break and into the end zone<a href="https://twitter.com/TOwolfpack?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TOwolfpack</a> 20 - 6 <a href="https://twitter.com/LondonBroncosRL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LondonBroncosRL</a> after the conversion<a href="https://t.co/dwgQk4O9R3">https://t.co/dwgQk4O9R3</a> <a href="https://t.co/4QSaIdF5uP">pic.twitter.com/4QSaIdF5uP</a> —@cbcsports

Toronto used some stiff defence to set up its attack and to grind down the visitors. A tired procession of Broncos came off the field as London went to its bench.

The Wolfpack led 12-0 after 13 minutes and kept applying pressure. The Broncos stuck to their defensive task and went into the half trailing 14-6.

Toronto broke it open early in the second half with tries by Paterson and McCrone, padding the lead to 26-6 before a 60th-minute Kear try reduced London's deficit to 26-12. Brierley added a Toronto try in the final minute.

What a way for the <a href="https://twitter.com/TOwolfpack?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TOwolfpack</a> to cap off their home opener and what a game for <a href="https://twitter.com/RyanBrierley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RyanBrierley</a> <br><br>Final score: <a href="https://twitter.com/TOwolfpack?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TOwolfpack</a> 32 - 12 <a href="https://twitter.com/LondonBroncosRL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LondonBroncosRL</a><a href="https://t.co/dwgQk4O9R3">https://t.co/dwgQk4O9R3</a> <a href="https://t.co/Vs49Wpaq6l">pic.twitter.com/Vs49Wpaq6l</a> —@cbcsports

The win may have come at a cost to Toronto. Vice-captain Ashton Sims came off in the fifth minute with an apparent injury and did not return.

Saturday's match was the first of eight straight at home, a homestand squeezed into one block because of renovations to Lamport in the first half of the season. The Wolfpack's only previous home game — a 62-14 win over Swinton Lions on May 5 — had to be played at Fletcher's Fields north of the city because Lamport wasn't ready.

Toronto was without the injured Jack Bussey, Darcy Lussick and Adam Higson. Hooker Bob Beswick was out through suspension.

London was missing starting wing Kieran Dixon, Wales international Ben Evans and Rob Butler, all suspended.

The game was the first on the new artificial turf surface, installed at Lamport by the city at a cost of $810,000.