Wolfpack fall to London Broncos for 1st loss in Betfred Championship

Rich Whiting's try in the 19th minute brought the Wolfpack to within six points but Toronto fell to the London Broncos 47-16 on Sunday.

Alex Walker leads undefeated Broncos with 2 tries

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Wolfpack second row Andrew Dixon, pictured here in a previous game, scored a try during the first half against the London Broncos on Sunday to bring the game within reach. (Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Complete coverage of Toronto Wolfpack's 47-16 loss to London Broncos. 1:52:50

It is the Wolfpack's first loss since earning a promotion to the Betfred Championship, an all professional league.

Andrew Dixon and Liam Kay also had tries for Toronto (2-1-1), while Ryan Brierley converted on 2-of-3 kicks.

Alex Walker led London (4-0-0) with two tries. Api Pewhairangi, Matt Davis, Rhys Williams, Jordan Johnstone and James Cunningham also scored for the Broncos. Jarrod Sammut was 9 for 10 on kicks.

