Wolfpack rout Halifax to extend winning run

Ryan Brierley was in top form for the Wolfpack on Saturday, scoring a try and setting up another with a cross-field kick to Liam Kay as Toronto routed Halifax RLFC 42-10 at New River Stadium in London.

Brierley was also a perfect 7-for-7 on conversion kicks in the blowout win. Kay had a try and each half, with Darcy Lussick, Bob Beswick, Andy Ackers and Cory Paterson also scoring. It was Lussick's first try as a member of the Wolfpack and Paterson's first after missing a lengthy spell due to injury.

The Wolfpack's new addition paid immediate dividends for the team in his first game. 0:59

Toronto improves to 10-1-1 in the second-tier Betfred Championship to remain in first place with 21 points. The win was the 10th in a row for the club in both the league and the concurrently contested Challenge Cup. Halifax falls to 7-4 on the season with the loss.

The Wolfpack return to Canada next week for the team's first home game on Canadian soil this season. However, the 4:30 p.m. ET match against the Swinton Lions on May 5 will take place more than 40 kilometres north of their usual home in downtown Toronto due to ongoing renovations at Lamport Stadium.