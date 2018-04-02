Wolfpack hold off Toulouse to take top spot in league
Liam Kay's try-saving tackle secures thrilling win for Toronto
Liam Kay made a try-saving tackle and scored one of his own as the Toronto Wolfpack held off Toulouse Olympique 24-22 to claim top spot in the Betfred Championship on Monday.
The Wolfpack — wearing their Canadian-themed kit for the trip to southern France — led 20-6 at the half, but Toulouse rallied in the second half with three unanswered tries to close the deficit to two points in a thrilling match between two of the league's best rugby teams.
In addition to Kay's late-game heroics, Toronto's defence came up with several key stops on their own try line, including a pivotal tandem tackle in the in-goal area early in the second half to deny a Toulouse score. The Irish international was named man of the match for his efforts.
✨ SCENES ✨ <br>The Wolfpack score 4 tries in an exhilarating first half display in the South of France against <a href="https://twitter.com/TOXIII?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TOXIII</a>. <a href="https://t.co/an97tTvesQ">pic.twitter.com/an97tTvesQ</a>—@TOwolfpack
Nick Rawsthorne had two tries, with Jonny Pownall and Andy Ackers also scoring. Ryan Brierley was 2-for-5 on conversion kicks — including one that hit the uprights and stayed out — and missed a late drop goal.
The Wolfpack (7-1-1) now sit one point ahead of Toulouse (7-2-0) in the second-tier rugby league standings after winning both matches over the Easter weekend; the team topped the Featherstone Rovers 24-16 on Friday.
Toronto is back in action April 8 against the Batley Bulldogs at 10 a.m. ET..
All Wolfpack games can be streamed live at CBCSports.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.