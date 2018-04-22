Wolfpack grind out win against Barrow in Challenge Cup

Nick Rawsthorne scored the go-ahead try and the Toronto Wolfpack survived a furious comeback from the Barrow Raiders to win 16-12 in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup on Sunday.

Gareth O'Brien and Bob Beswick scored the other tries for Toronto, while Ryan Brierley was 2-for-3 on conversion kicks. The referees also waived off two potential tries for the Wolfpack during the match at Craven Park in northern England.

New signing Darcy Lussick made his first appearance for Toronto after signing from Australia's vaunted National Rugby League. The match was also the first since the departure of fullback Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e; the fan favourite known as QLT was an integral part of the Wolfpack's inaugural season last year, but saw diminished playing time with O'Brien's emergence and signed with Halifax RLFC.

Toronto Wolfpack can confirm that long serving fullback Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e will leave the club. QLT wore the number 1 jersey during our 2017 inaugural season and always be remembered as the very first name on a Toronto Wolfpack team sheet.<br>More to Follow. <a href="https://t.co/nvG7JZ3QNA">pic.twitter.com/nvG7JZ3QNA</a> —@TOwolfpack

The Challenge Cup runs concurrent to the rugby league season and incorporates teams from all levels of competition. The draw for the sixth round of the competition will take place on Wednesday.

Toronto currently sits atop the second-tier Betfred Championship standings with a record of 9-1-1 and a total of 19 points. The team has now won nine games in a row across all competitions.

The Wolfpack's next league match is April 28 at 1:30 p.m. ET against QLT and Halifax RLFC.

CBC Sports will live stream every Toronto Wolfpack game in the Betfred Championship this season.