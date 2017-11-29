Click on the video player above on Thursday at 3 a.m. ET to watch action from the men's and women's finals of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series season-opening event in Dubai.

CBC Sports will carry all the games via live stream.

Thursday sees Canada's women's team take on Spain in its opening game, while Canada's men's team plays its first game on Friday against Kenya (1:30 a.m. ET).

With files from the Canadian Press