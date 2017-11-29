Click on the video player above beginning at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday to watch live action from the rugby sevens event in Dubai.

Canada's women's team will play Spain in their opening games.

Toronto's Ghislaine Landry captains the women's squad, which features two debutants alongside several members of Canada's bronze-winning squad from the Rio 2016 Olympics. They'll face stiff competition in Dubai, particularly from Australia, England and New Zealand's fearsome Black Ferns, who are led by World Rugby's women's player of the year Portia Woodman.

Here is a look at Canada's full roster for the Dubai tournament, as well as their fixtures:

Britt Benn (Napanee, Ont.)

Emma Chown (Barrie, Ont.)

Caroline Crossley (Victoria, B.C.)

Hannah Darling (Warsaw, Ont.)

Julia Greenshields (Sarnia, Ont.)

Jen Kish (Edmonton, Alta.)

Tausani Levale (Abbotsford, B.C.)

Ghislaine Landry (Toronto, Ont.)

Megan Lukan (Barrie, Ont.)

Kayla Moleschi (Williams Lake, B.C.)

Breanne Nicholas (Blenheim, Ont.)

Natasha Watcham-Roy (Gatineau, Que.)

First game: Thursday, Nov. 30, Canada vs. Spain, 3 a.m.

On the men's side, Harry Jones will captain Canada's entry at the event. See below for the team's full roster and fixtures.

Phil Berna (Vancouver)

Connor Braid (Victoria)

Admir Cejvanovic (Burnaby, B.C.)

Justin Douglas (Abbotsford, B.C.)

Mike Fuailefau (Victoria)

Lucas Hammond (Toronto)

Nathan Hirayama (Richmond, B.C.)

Harry Jones (North Vancouver, B.C.)

Isaac Kaay (Kamloops, B.C.)

Pat Kay (Duncan, B.C.)

John Moonlight (Pickering, Ont.)

Matt Mullins (Belleville, Ont.)

Liam Underwood (Toronto)

First game: ​Friday, Dec. 1, Canada vs. Kenya, 1:30 a.m. ET.