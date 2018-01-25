Coming Up
Watch the World Rugby Sevens Series from Sydney
Watch all the action live from the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament from Sydney, Australia.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Sydney, Australia.
The Canadian men's and women's team will both be in action at the event, which begins on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.
The women open on Thursday against Fiji at 6:22 p.m. ET, take on Ireland at 9:06 p.m. ET, then face Russia at 11:28 p.m. ET.
The Canadian men begin their competition against Scotland at 4:34 a.m. ET on Friday and next face Australia at 1:15 a.m. ET on Saturday and finish group play against the U.S. at 4:26 a.m. ET.
