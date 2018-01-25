Skip to Main Content
Watch the World Rugby Sevens Series from Sydney

Watch all the action live from the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament from Sydney, Australia.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Click on the video players below to watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Sydney, Australia.

The Canadian men's and women's team will both be in action at the event, which begins on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

The women open on Thursday against Fiji at 6:22 p.m. ET, take on Ireland at 9:06 p.m. ET, then face Russia at 11:28 p.m. ET.

6:00 pm Russia vs Ireland - 6:22 pm Canada vs Fiji - 6:44 pm USA vs England - 7:06 pm New Zealand vs Japan - 7:28 pm France Papua New Guinea - 7:50 pm Australia vs Spain - Sydney, AUS 0:00
8:44 pm Russia vs Fiji - 9:06 pm Canada vs Ireland - 9:28 pm USA vs Japan - 9:50 pm New Zealand vs England - 10:12 pm France vs Spain - 10:34 pm Australia vs Papua New Guinea - Sydney, AUS 0:00
11:28 pm Russia vs Canada - 11:50 pm Ireland vs Fiji - 12:12 am USA vs New Zealand - 12:34 am England vs Japan - 12:56 am Spain vs Papua New Guinea - 1:18 am Australia vs France - Sydney, AUS 0:00

The Canadian men begin their competition against Scotland at 4:34 a.m. ET on Friday and next face Australia at 1:15 a.m. ET on Saturday and finish group play against the U.S. at 4:26 a.m. ET.

2:00 am England vs Papua New Guinea - 2:22 am South Africa vs Papua New Guinea - 2:44 am France vs Wales - 3:06 am Argentina vs Kenya - 3:28 am Fiji vs Samoa - 3:50 am New Zealand vs Russia - 4:12 am USA vs Australia - 4:34 am Canada vs Scotland - Sydney, AUS 0:00

