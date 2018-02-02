Coming Up
Watch the World Rugby Sevens Series from New Zealand
Watch all the action from the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament from Hamilton, New Zealand.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 5 p.m. ET
Click on the video player below to watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series men's tournament in Hamilton, New Zealand.
The event begins on Friday at 5 p.m. ET and Canada's first match comes against the U.S. at 5:22 p.m. ET.
Their next fixture is set for 8:26 p.m. ET against Kenya, followed by a 12 a.m. ET match against Samoa.
For more coverage of the Canadian matches, return on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
