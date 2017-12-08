Click on the video players below to watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Cape Town, South Africa.

Saturday's action begins with Canada facing Samoa (3:15 a.m. ET), then taking on Fiji (6:58 a.m. ET) and Wales (9:57 a.m. ET).

Coverage continues on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET and runs through the gold medal final, which begins at 12:44 p.m. ET.

Here's Canadian team's roster, captained by Harry Jones:

  • Phil Berna (Vancouver)
  • Connor Braid (Victoria)
  • Admir Cejvanovic (Burnaby, B.C.)
  • Justin Douglas (Abbotsford, B.C.)
  • Mike Fuailefau (Victoria)
  • Lucas Hammond (Toronto)
  • Nathan Hirayama (Richmond, B.C.)
  • Harry Jones (North Vancouver, B.C.)
  • Isaac Kaay (Kamloops, B.C.)
  • Pat Kay (Duncan, B.C.)
  • John Moonlight (Pickering, Ont.)
  • Matt Mullins (Belleville, Ont.)
  • Liam Underwood (Toronto)

With files from the Canadian Press