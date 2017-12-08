Click on the video players below to watch action from the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Cape Town, South Africa.
Saturday's action begins with Canada facing Samoa (3:15 a.m. ET), then taking on Fiji (6:58 a.m. ET) and Wales (9:57 a.m. ET).
Coverage continues on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET and runs through the gold medal final, which begins at 12:44 p.m. ET.
Here's Canadian team's roster, captained by Harry Jones:
- Phil Berna (Vancouver)
- Connor Braid (Victoria)
- Admir Cejvanovic (Burnaby, B.C.)
- Justin Douglas (Abbotsford, B.C.)
- Mike Fuailefau (Victoria)
- Lucas Hammond (Toronto)
- Nathan Hirayama (Richmond, B.C.)
- Harry Jones (North Vancouver, B.C.)
- Isaac Kaay (Kamloops, B.C.)
- Pat Kay (Duncan, B.C.)
- John Moonlight (Pickering, Ont.)
- Matt Mullins (Belleville, Ont.)
- Liam Underwood (Toronto)
