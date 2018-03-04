Skip to Main Content
Wolfpack cruise by Lions in English rugby league

The Toronto Wolfpack defeated the Swinton Lions in round five of the Betfred Championship on Sunday in England.

Toronto bounces back for big win in round 5 of Betfred Championship

The Toronto Wolfpack got back in the win column in the second-tier English rugby league on Sunday in England. Above, Liam Kay of the Wolfpack is seen in action against the Leigh Centurions in a Betfred Championship match in February. (Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
The Toronto Wolfpack defeated the Swinton Lions 52-12 in round five of the Betfred Championship on Sunday in England.

Toronto improved to 3-1-1 with the win a week after falling to the London Broncos by a score of  47-16.

Blake Wallace led the way for the Wolfpack with four tries, while Ryan Brierley converted eight goals.

Toronto got support from Jake Butler-Fleming with a pair of tries and one each from Quentin Laulu-Togagae, Andy Ackers, and Jonny Pownall.

Toulouse Olympique XII, the London Broncos and Featherstone Rovers are bunched together at the top of the standings with eight points, followed by the Wolfpack with seven.

Toronto's next match is on March 11 against the Sheffield Eagles, who occupy the bottom of the standings with the Lions at 0-4. 

