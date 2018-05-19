Liam Kay's hat trick propels Wolfpack past Toulouse
Toronto rebounds after rough loss in Challenge Cup
Winger Liam Kay had three tries to power the Toronto Wolfpack past the Toulouse Olympique 43-30 on Saturday in the Betfred Championship.
Ryan Brierly made 5-of-8 kicks and also scored a try for Toronto, while Matty Russell, Andrew Dixon, Chase Stanley, and Sam Hopkins also touched down at St. James' Park in Newcastle, U.K.
Mourad Kriouche, Anthony Marion, Charles Bouzinac, Rhys Curran and Johnathon Ford replied for Toulouse. Mark Kheirallah was 5 for 5 on kicks.
"I'm happy with the victory," said Wolfpack head coach Paul Rowley, who was pleased to see his club rebound from last week's disappointing loss to Warrington. "I thought we got back on track from the previous week with a better show of character and a better attitude towards the game in the face of adversity.
"Obviously to knock off the second placed team and open up a five point gap between ourselves and the following pack is great so I'm very happy with the players."
Rowley heaped praise the impact from his wingers on the game, including debutant Russell.
