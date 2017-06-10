The Toronto Wolfpack improved to 10-0 by defeating the South Wales Ironmen 66-0 in Kingstone Press League 1 action on Saturday.

Greg Worthington completed his hat trick 58 minutes into the match to extend the league to 44-0 under rainy conditions in Merthyr, Wales.

TRY - Worthington scores his 3rd of the match to complete the Hat Trick and bring us to a 44 to nil lead, with 58 minutes down. Missed kick. pic.twitter.com/L8kAPIB8wJ — @TOwolfpack

Ryan Brierley also chipped in with a try and has now recorded at least one try in each of the Wolfpack's games this season.

💥@RyanBrierley keeps his record going of at least one try per match, bringing The Pack to a 54 point lead with 7 minutes to go. Kick misses. pic.twitter.com/pMGyN5z8m6 — @TOwolfpack

All matches throughout the 2017 season will be live streamed and made available on demand at CBCSports.ca, as well as the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices within Canada.