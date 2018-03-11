Recap
Wolfpack soar by Sheffield Eagles in English rugby league
The Toronto Wolfpack defeated the Sheffield Eagles in round six of the Betfred Championship on Sunday in England.
The Toronto Wolfpack defeated the Sheffield Eagles 44-10 in round six of the Betfred Championship on Sunday in England.
Toronto improved to 4-1-1 with the win a week after routing the Swinton Lions by a score of 52-12.
Six different Wolfpack players scored tries, including two apiece from Richard Whiting and Jonny Pownall, while Ryan Brierley converted six goals.
Toronto moved to fourth in the standings, just a point behind Toulouse Olympique XII, the London Broncos, and Featherstone Rovers whom all sit atop the standings in a three-way tie for first.
Toronto's next Betfred Championship match is on March 23 against the Rochdale Hornets, who sit in 10th place with a 1-3 record.
