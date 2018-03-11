Wolfpack soar by Sheffield Eagles in English rugby league

The Toronto Wolfpack defeated the Sheffield Eagles 44-10 in round six of the Betfred Championship on Sunday in England.

Toronto improved to 4-1-1 with the win a week after routing the Swinton Lions by a score of 52-12.

Six different Wolfpack players scored tries, including two apiece from Richard Whiting and Jonny Pownall, while Ryan Brierley converted six goals.

Toronto moved to fourth in the standings, just a point behind Toulouse Olympique XII, the London Broncos, and Featherstone Rovers whom all sit atop the standings in a three-way tie for first.

Toronto's next Betfred Championship match is on March 23 against the Rochdale Hornets, who sit in 10th place with a 1-3 record.