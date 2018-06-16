Wolfpack rout Rams with 64-12 offensive outpouring

Nine different Toronto Wolfpack players scored tries while Gareth O'Brien orchestrated the high-octane offence in a 64-12 drubbing of the Dewsbury Rams on Saturday at Lamport Stadium in Toronto.

O'Brien, who had two tries himself, was 10-for-11 on conversion kicks in the place of usual kicker Ryan Brieley during the Betfred Championship match.

Matty Russell also scored a pair, with Liam Kay, Darcy Lussick, Andy Ackers, Cory Paterson, Blake Wallace, Jack Buchanan and Nick Rawsthorne each touching down once.

Toronto improved to 15-1-1 in the second-tier rugby league competition while extending its league winning streak to 13 games. The Wolfpack sit comfortably in first place with 31 points, with second-place Toulouse seven points back.

Toby Everett and Josh Guzdek scored Dewsbury's two tries, both of which were converted. The ninth-place Rams drop to 4-12-1 on the campaign.

The Wolfpack's next game is against their rival Barrow Raiders on June 23 in Toronto. CBC Sports will live stream every Wolfpack league game this season.