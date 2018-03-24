Wolfpack claw back to beat Rochdale Hornets in dying minutes
Toronto's Ryan Brierley score game-winning penalty in 73rd minute
Ryan Brierley's late second-half penalty kick earned the Toronto Wolfpack an 18-17 second-tier Betfred Championship rugby win over the Rochdale Hornets on Friday.
Brierley's kick at the 73-minute mark gave Toronto its first lead in the game. Following Brierley's kick, Rochdale (1-4-0) was unsuccessful on a drop goal attempt at the 78-minute mark and long penalty two minutes later.
Liam Kay, Josh McCrone and Reni Maitua had tries for Toronto (5-1-1). Brierley also registered two conversions.
Toronto rallied from a 16-6 second-half deficit, pulling even 16-16 on Maitua's try at the 65-minute mark as the conversion was unsuccessful. The Hornets went ahead 17-16 with a drop goal four minutes later.
That set up Brierley's game-winning penalty.
Toronto resumes league action next Friday, facing the Featherstone Rovers.
