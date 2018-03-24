Wolfpack claw back to beat Rochdale Hornets in dying minutes

Ryan Brierley's late second-half penalty kick earned the Toronto Wolfpack an 18-17 second-tier Betfred Championship rugby win over the Rochdale Hornets on Friday.

Brierley's kick at the 73-minute mark gave Toronto its first lead in the game. Following Brierley's kick, Rochdale (1-4-0) was unsuccessful on a drop goal attempt at the 78-minute mark and long penalty two minutes later.

The Toronto Wolfpack had to claw their way back into the picture after falling behind early, but managed to pull off the 18-17 victory over Rochdale. 2:47

Liam Kay, Josh McCrone and Reni Maitua had tries for Toronto (5-1-1). Brierley also registered two conversions.

Toronto rallied from a 16-6 second-half deficit, pulling even 16-16 on Maitua's try at the 65-minute mark as the conversion was unsuccessful. The Hornets went ahead 17-16 with a drop goal four minutes later.

That set up Brierley's game-winning penalty.

Toronto resumes league action next Friday, facing the Featherstone Rovers.