The Toronto Wolfpack dropped their Super 8s playoff opener 26-16 to the York City Knights in North Yorkshire, England, on Sunday.

York City led 18-0 at the half and withstood a furious rally by the Wolfpack early in the second half. Toronto pulled the score to 18-14 after converting two tries in a span of four minutes, but could not get any closer.

Ryan Brierly, Bob Beswick, and Craig Hall scored tries for Canada, while Liam Harris, who had two, Jake Butler-Fleming, and Connor Robinson responded for the Knights.

Match Wrap: Toronto Wolfpack lose for first time in Super 8s playoffs opener1:55

Toronto entered the playoffs having gone 15-0 during the Kingstone Press League 1 regular season to finish at the top of the standings. York City's record of 10-5 was good enough for a fourth-place finish.

The club that leads after the Super 8s stage is automatically promoted to the second-tier Championship. The No. 2 team will then face No. 5 while No. 3 meets No. 4 with the winners meeting in a playoff to decide who gets promoted.

Toronto will next face eighth-place Workington Town on Aug. 6.