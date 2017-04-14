The Toronto Wolfpack continue to roll in their first season in Kingstone Press League 1, scoring a convincing 80-0 win over the North Wales Crusaders on Friday in Wrexham, U.K.

Captain Craig Hall lead all Wolfpack players with 36 points, including a team-high three tries, and cracked the century mark in the first half of Friday's game.

In all,10 separate players scored tries for the Wolfpack (5-0-0) who kept their grip on top spot in the overall standings.

The team will play their first home game in Kingstone Press League 1 on May 6 when they host Oxford RFLC.

All Kingstone Press League 1 matches throughout the 2017 season will be live streamed and made available on demand at CBCSports.ca, as well as the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices within Canada.

Live stream schedule

Oxford RLFC at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday May 6 (4:30 p.m. ET)

Toronto Wolf pack at Newcastle Thunder, Friday May 12 (2:30 p.m. ET)

Barrow Raiders at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday May 20 (4:30 p.m. ET)

Coventry Bears at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday June 3 (4:30 p.m. ET)

Toronto Wolfpack at South Wales Ironment, Saturday June 10 (5:00 p.m. ET)

Toronto Wolfpack at Workington Town, Sunday June 18 (10 a.m. ET)

Hunslet RLFC at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday June, 24 (7 p.m. ET)

York City Knights at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday July 1 (7 p.m. ET)

All Golds at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday July 8 (7 p.m. ET)

Hemel Stags at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday July 15 (7 p.m. ET)

Super 8s rounds