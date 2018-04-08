Live
Watch the Toronto Wolfpack vs. Batley Bulldogs
Watch the Toronto Wolfpack continue play in English rugby league’s second tier as they take on the Batley Bulldogs.
Watch live coverage now
Click on the video player above to watch the Toronto Wolfpack continue play in English rugby league's second tier as they take on the Batley Bulldogs.
Toronto was promoted to the Betfred Championship this season and currently sit at the top of the standings with a record of 7-1-1 and a total of 15 points.
The Bulldogs are seventh with a record of 4-3 for eight points.
CBC Sports will live stream every Toronto Wolfpack game this season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.