Watch the Toronto Wolfpack vs. Batley Bulldogs

Click on the video player above to watch the Toronto Wolfpack continue play in English rugby league's second tier as they take on the Batley Bulldogs.

Toronto was promoted to the Betfred Championship this season and currently sit at the top of the standings with a record of 7-1-1 and a total of 15 points.

The Bulldogs are seventh with a record of 4-3 for eight points.

CBC Sports will live stream every Toronto Wolfpack game this season.