Watch the Toronto Wolfpack vs. Dewsbury Rams

Click on the video player above to watch the Toronto Wolfpack continue play in English rugby league's second tier as they take on the Dewsbury Rams on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET.

Toronto was promoted to the Betfred Championship this season and currently sit at the top of the standings with a record of 8-1-1 and a total of 17 points.

The Rams are eighth out of 12 teams with a record of 3-5 for six points.

CBC Sports will live stream every Toronto Wolfpack game this season.