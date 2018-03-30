Live
Watch the Toronto Wolfpack vs. Featherstone Rovers
Watch as the Toronto Wolfpack continue play in English rugby league’s second tier as they take on the Featherstone Rovers on Friday.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 1 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch the Toronto Wolfpack take on the Featherstone Rovers in the second tier of English rugby league.
CBC Sports will live stream every Toronto Wolfpack game this season.
