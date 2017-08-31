Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET to watch the Toronto Wolfpack take on the Whitehaven RLFC in the fifth round of the Super 8s playoffs.

All of the Wolfpack's Kingstone Press League 1 matches throughout the 2017 season will be live streamed and made available on demand at CBCSports.ca, as well as the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices within Canada.