The Toronto Wolfpack take on the Keighley Cougars in the third round of the Super 8s playoffs.
Click on the video player above on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. ET to watch live action from that match.
Toronto dropped their first game of Super 8s to the York City Knights by a score of 26-16, but rebounded with a crushing 68-0 win over Workington Town .
All of the Wolfpack's Kingstone Press League 1 matches throughout the 2017 season will be live streamed and made available on demand at CBCSports.ca, as well as the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices within Canada.
