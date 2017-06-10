The Toronto Wolfpack look to keep their undefeated streak alive in Kingstone Press League 1 action on Saturday when they take on the South Wales Ironmen.

Click on the video player above to watch live action from that match.

All of the Wolfpack's Kingstone Press League 1 matches throughout the 2017 season will be live streamed and made available on demand at CBCSports.ca, as well as the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices within Canada.

Live stream schedule​

Toronto Wolfpack at South Wales Ironmen, Saturday June 10 (11:45 a.m. ET)

Toronto Wolfpack at Workington Town, Sunday June 18 (10 a.m. ET)

Hunslet RLFC at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday June, 24 (7 p.m. ET)

York City Knights at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday July 1 (7 p.m. ET)

All Golds at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday July 8 (7 p.m. ET)

Hemel Stags at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday July 15 (7 p.m. ET)

Super 8s rounds