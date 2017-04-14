Click on the video player above on Friday at 12 p.m. ET to watch the Toronto Wolfpack visit the North Wales Crusaders in Kingstone Press League 1 action.
All Kingstone Press League 1 matches throughout the 2017 season will be live streamed and made available on demand at CBCSports.ca, as well as the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices within Canada.
Live stream schedule
- Toronto Wolfpack at North Wales Crusaders, Friday April 14 (12 p.m. ET)
- Oxford RLFC at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday May 6 (4:30 p.m. ET)
- Toronto Wolf pack at Newcastle Thunder, Friday May 12 (2:30 p.m. ET)
- Barrow Raiders at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday May 20 (4:30 p.m. ET)
- Coventry Bears at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday June 3 (4:30 p.m. ET)
- Toronto Wolfpack at South Wales Ironment, Saturday June 10 (5:00 p.m. ET)
- Toronto Wolfpack at Workington Town, Sunday June 18 (10 a.m. ET)
- Hunslet RLFC at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday June, 24 (7 p.m. ET)
- York City Knights at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday July 1 (7 p.m. ET)
- All Golds at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday July 8 (7 p.m. ET)
- Hemel Stags at Toronto Wolfpack, Saturday July 15 (7 p.m. ET)
Super 8s rounds
- At, TBD – Sunday July 30, 2017, Time TBD
- At, TBD – Sunday August 6, 2017, Time TBD
- At, TBD – Sunday August 13, 2017, Time TBD
- Home, TBD – Saturday August 19, 2017, Time TBD
- Home, TBD – Saturday September 2, 2017, Time TBD
- Home, TBD – Saturday September 9, 2017, Time TBD
- Home, TBD – Saturday September 16, 2017, Time TBD
