Matty Beharrell scored on a penalty kick in the 86th minute to tie the game for Keighley as the Cougars and Toronto Wolfpack played to a 26-26 draw on Sunday in the third round of the Kingstone Press League 1 Super 8s playoffs.

Keighley (9-7-2) had second-half tries from Rickie Hawkyard and Vinny Finigan to help erase a 22-12 half-time deficit. Finigan and Hamish Barnes had tries in the first half at Cougar Park.

Richard Whiting, Liam Kay, Quentin Laulu Togaga'e and Jonny Pownall had tries for first-place Toronto (16-1-1) in the first half and Greg Worthington added another in the 56th minute.

Pownall intercepts a pass and charges from end to end, creating a Worthington try making it 18-26 @TOwolfpack https://t.co/iUt9gl03kq pic.twitter.com/9VSWjOWQE9 — @cbcsports

The Wolfpack beat Keighley 48-21 when they played them in the third week of the regular season.

Toronto, aiming for one of two promotion spots to the second-tier championship, plays its next four games at home, including next week against the Newcastle Thunder.

Under Rugby Football League rules, the 16-team Kingstone Press League 1 is split into two after each team has played the other with the top eight taking part in the Super 8s.

Vying for promotion

The teams carry forward their regular-season points with the top team after the Super 8s winning automatic promotion. The other promotion spot will be decided via a four-team playoff: No. 2 versus No. 5 and No. 3 versus No. 4, with the winners playing off for the prize.

Toronto began the Super 8s with a stunning 26-16 defeat at York — its first loss of the season — then beat Workington Town 68-0 in the second round last Sunday.

In the Super 8s, the top four teams get four home games while the bottom four have three home fixtures.

All of the Wolfpack's Kingstone Press League 1 matches throughout the 2017 season will be live streamed and made available on demand at CBCSports.ca, as well as the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices within Canada.