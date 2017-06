Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e scored three second-half tries as the Toronto Wolfpack remained undefeated in their inaugural rugby league season with a 56-12 home win over Hunslet RLFC on Saturday.

The Wolfpack improved to 12-0-0 — good for top spot in the Kingstone Press League 1 standings — after pulling away in the second half in front of a home crowd of 6,042 at Toronto's Lamport Stadium.

Toronto led 22-10 at halftime before scoring 34 straight points after the break. Liam Kay, Richard Whiting and Craig Hall added a try apiece to go along with the three from Laulu-Togaga'e in the second half.

Jonny Pownwall had two tries in the first half while Sean Penkywicz, Ryan Brierley and James Laithwaite also touched down.

Laithwaite was playing his first match after fracturing a bone in his neck in the April 23 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup loss to Salford. Kay also returned to Toronto's lineup after missing time with an ankle injury.

Toronto has outscored its opponents 716-109 in 12 games this season. The Wolfpack are the highest-scoring team in the league by a landslide, with the Barrow Raiders next with 454 points — 262 less than Toronto.

Hunslet is currently in ninth place in the 16-team league with a 5-7 record.

Toronto, a fully professional side, has made short work of its semi-pro opposition in the third tier of English rugby league this season as rugby's first transatlantic team looks to win promotion.